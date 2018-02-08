DEAD SOUL COMMUNION Featuring Ex-DEVILMENT Guitarist DANIEL J FINCH Enter The Studio

This past week, Dead Soul Communion drummer Simon Dawson and guitarist Daniel J Finch (ex-Devilment) entered the studio to being recording the follow up to MMXVII.

Drums for seven of fifteen songs have been completed and Finch is currently held up in his studio tracking guitars. The new songs are in a more straight ahead metal feel. But Finch has said this will be the last time as the band are wanting to go in a more melodic progressive route for their third album. The new album is set for release in May via the bands own label DEF2MUSIC.

The band recently unveiled the cover art for MMXVIII. The cover was designed and drawn by Drake Mefestta having done the cover art for the first DSC album. Finch met drake when he did the cover for his previous band Devilment. Drake has done a number of covers and art including 69 Eyes, Symphony X, Devilment and Cradle Of Filth.

The band released their debut album in July 2017, gaining a lot of attention from the metal community. You can buy the album now direct from the band from their website or download from iTunes, Google Play & Amazon. Stream it from Apple Music and Spotify.

The band are also lining up a number of festival appearance in 2018.

Dead Soul Communion is:

Daniel Finch - guitars

Dan Jackson - guitars

Kev Jackson - bass

Simon Dawson - drums

Edwin Mascorn - vocals

Paul Jensen - vocals, bass, guitar, keyboards