DEAD SOUL COMMUNION Featuring Ex-DEVILMENT Guitarist DANIEL J FINCH Release "A Puppet Without Strings" Music Video

UK-based metal band, Dead Soul Communion, have released a video for the song "A Puppet Without Strings", taken from their new album, MMXVIII, released in September. The video was directed, filmed and edited by main songwriter and founder Daniel Finch (ex-Devilment).

Daniel states: “I have no formal training, I’ve never done any video work before. In-fact I don’t have a clue what I’m doing. But I think the video looks cool. We are an independent band, we have no money, no label support. We do this all ourselves… and that’s how I like things to be.”

The band's attitude is always one of the DIY and Independent approach, taking themselves back to the good old days of grassroots and street level promotion. Everything is created by the band themselves.

Their latest album has been gaining great reviews, and the band’s name is slowly rising within the underground scene.

You check out the new video below: