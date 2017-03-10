DEAD TIRED To Release Vol. Two EP In April; New Live Dates Announced

Canada’s Dead Tires has announced their Vol. Two EP will be released on April 7th via New Damage Records. The EP will be available digitally and on 7” vinyl and features a guest appearance from Damian Abraham from Fucked Up on “Here Comes The Fall”.

The vinyl pressing is limited to 300 (colour green) and will be available here as of April 7th. A limited run of 50 special bundles including an enamel pin will also be available April 7th at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Complicated Pleasures”

“Hedonic Adaptations”

“Here Comes The Fall” (ft. Damian from Fucked Up)



Dead Tired have also announced EP release shows in Hamilton and Toronto. Tickets for the Hamilton date are available at Dr. Disc, Cheapies and online here. More dates will be announced when available. See below for more details.

April

7 - Hamilton, ON - This Ain’t Hollywood (with Sinner, Hounds, Mountain Dust)

15 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck (with Hounds)



Formed at Martin's Bowling Alley in Hamilton, Ontario, Dead Tired is comprised of Alexisonfire vocalist George Pettit, Franz Stefanik, Chris Whetstone, Nick Ball and Marco “Sparky” Bressette. More information and tour dates will be announced when available.

(Photo - Nick Ball)