DEAD WITCHES Debut NSFW Music Video For “Drawing Down The Moon”

Occult doom supergroup, Dead Witches, are streaming their new NSFW video for “Drawing Down The Moon”. The track is featured on the band’s debut, Ouija, out on February 10th via Heavy Psych Sounds. Find the new video below.

Drummer Mark Greening (former Electric Wizard, also of Ramesses and With The Dead) and vocalist Virginia Monti (Psychedelic Witchcraft) joined forces to found the heaviest occult psych superbeast to see the light this year: Dead Witches. Coming as a nice surprise for fans of the aforementioned bands and more generally, of crushing psychotropic doom, the formation of this supergroup led to the high anticipation of their debut album, which details were just revealed today.

Ouija will be available on black vinyl, limited purple vinyl, CD and digital.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Dead”

“Drowning Down The Moon”

“Ouija”

“Mind Funeral”

“Sometimes Dead Is Better”

“Drowning Down The Moon” video:

“Mind Funeral” video:

Dead Witches lineup:

Virginia Monti - Vocals

Mark Greening - Drums

Carl Geary - Bass

Greg Elk - Guitar

(Photo - Viki Crandon)