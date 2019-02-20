DEAD WITCHES Streaming The Final Exorcism Album In Full

UK occult doom unit, Dead Witches, is the brainchild of Electric Wizard founding member Mark Greening. The underground group's sophomore album, The Final Exorcism, will see a February 22nd release via Heavy Psych Sounds Records. The band is streaming the album in full of ahead of its release date:

Teeming with haunting vocals, gargantuan riffs, fuzzed bass and savage drumming, The Final Exorcism will take you to another world... a world of darkness.

Recorded at England's infamous Chuckalumba Studios, a living museum of antique analogue, valve-driven studio gear and tape machines deep in the heart of Dorset's New Forest, where the fabled sessions for Electric Wizard's classic Dopethrone and Let Us Prey LPs were laid to tape, the menacing sound of The Final Exorcism weaves a sinister web of horror doom, mega fuzz, hell-sent thunder, and the banshee wail of charismatic vocalist Soozi Chameleone. Realizing the magnitude of what they committed to tape, Dead Witches sought out noted audio engineer Doug Shearer (Venom, The New York Dolls), a wizard of mastering, to hammer the final nail into the coffin.

Tracklisting:

"There' Someone There"

"The Final Exorcism"

"Goddess Of The Night"

"When Do The Dead See The Sun"

"The Church By The Sea"

"Lay Demon"

"Fear The Priest"

