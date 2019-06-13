DEADLAND RITUAL Featuring GEEZER BUTLER, FRANKY PEREZ, MATT SORUM And STEVE STEVENS Perform "Sweet Leaf" Live In London; Fan-Filmed Video
June 13, 2019, 14 minutes ago
Earlier tonight, June 13th, Deadland Ritual featuring: bassist Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), vocalist Franky Perez (Apocalyptica, Scars On Broadway), drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), performed at the O2 Academy Islington in London, England.
Fan-filmed footage of the band covering the Sabbath classic, "Sweet Leaf", can be enjoyed below:
Remaining dates on Deadland Ritual's current tour are as listed:
June
14 - Download Festival - Donnington, UK
15 - Garage - Glasgow, UK
19 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
21 - Azkena Festival - Vitoria, Spain
22 - Hellfest Festival - Clisson, France
23 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
Deadland Ritual have released a video for their new single, "Broken & Bruised". The clip, directed by Michael P. Blevins, can be seen below:
Watch a lyric video for band's debut track, “Down In Flames”:
Visit DeadlandRitual.com for further details.