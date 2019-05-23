DEADLAND RITUAL Featuring GEEZER BUTLER, FRANKY PEREZ, MATT SORUM And STEVE STEVENS Shoot First Music Video

Deadland Ritual, featuring bassist Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), vocalist Franky Perez (Apocalyptica, Scars On Broadway), drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), have shot their first official music video, to be released soon. Butler shared the following via Twitter:

Video coming soon pic.twitter.com/yoyDNnZsCp— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) May 22, 2019

Deadland Ritual will make their US live debut on May 28 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

A lyric video for band's debut track, “Down In Flames” can be seen below. Produced by Greg Fidelman (Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Metallica), “Down In Flames” features the lush and powerful vocals of Perez, alongside Stevens’ signature thundering guitar conjugating with the hard-driving tribal rhythm section of Butler and Sorum. Watch the official video for “Down In Flames” below: (Photo - Jonas Akerlund)