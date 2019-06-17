DEADLAND RITUAL Featuring GEEZER BUTLER, FRANKY PEREZ, MATT SORUM And STEVE STEVENS - "We're Basically An Independent Band; No Record Deal Yet " (Video)

Deadland Ritual - featuring: bassist Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), vocalist Franky Perez (Apocalyptica, Scars On Broadway), drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) - performed at Download Festival 2019 and spoke with Planet Rock's Paul Anthony. Check out the clip below.

On June 13th, Deadland Ritual performed at the O2 Academy Islington in London, England. Fan-filmed footage of the band covering the Sabbath classic, "Sweet Leaf", can be enjoyed below:

Remaining dates on Deadland Ritual's current tour are as listed:

June

19 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

21 - Azkena Festival - Vitoria, Spain

22 - Hellfest Festival - Clisson, France

23 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

Deadland Ritual have released a video for their new single, "Broken & Bruised". The clip, directed by Michael P. Blevins, can be seen below:

Watch a lyric video for band's debut track, “Down In Flames”:

Visit DeadlandRitual.com for further details.