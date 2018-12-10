DEADLAND RITUAL Featuring GEEZER BUTLER, STEVE STEVENS, MATT SORUM, FRANKY PEREZ Premiers "Down In Flames" Music Video

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has joined forces with guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and singer Franky Perez (Apocalyptica) in the new hard rock band, Deadland Ritual.

A video for the group's first single, "Down In Flames", can be found below. You can also listen via Spotify.

The song, produced by Greg Fidelman (Metallica, Slipknot) is available via Sonik Riot Records/AWAL powered by Kobalt.

Deadland Ritual are scheduled to perform at France's Hellfest, taking place June 21st - 23rd in Clisson. The band will perform on Saturday, June 22nd, alongside KISS, Def Leppard, Whitesnake, and others.