DEADLAND RITUAL - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2019 Show Posted

Deadland Ritual - featuring: bassist Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), vocalist Franky Perez (Apocalyptica, Scars On Broadway), drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) - performed at Hellfest 2019 in Clisson, France on June 22nd. Pro-shot video of the band's full set can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Symptom Of The Universe"

"Dimas"

"Neon Knights"

"City Of Night"

"Slither"

"Broken And Bruised"

- Steve Stevens solo -

"Rebel Yell"

"Down In Flames"

"War Pigs"

On June 13th, Deadland Ritual performed at the O2 Academy Islington in London, England. Fan-filmed footage of the band covering the Sabbath classic, "Sweet Leaf", can be enjoyed below:

Deadland Ritual have released a video for their new single, "Broken & Bruised". The clip, directed by Michael P. Blevins, can be seen below:

Watch a lyric video for band's debut track, “Down In Flames”:

Visit DeadlandRitual.com for further details.