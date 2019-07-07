DEADLAND RITUAL - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2019 Show Posted
July 7, 2019, an hour ago
Deadland Ritual - featuring: bassist Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), vocalist Franky Perez (Apocalyptica, Scars On Broadway), drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) - performed at Hellfest 2019 in Clisson, France on June 22nd. Pro-shot video of the band's full set can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Symptom Of The Universe"
"Dimas"
"Neon Knights"
"City Of Night"
"Slither"
"Broken And Bruised"
- Steve Stevens solo -
"Rebel Yell"
"Down In Flames"
"War Pigs"
On June 13th, Deadland Ritual performed at the O2 Academy Islington in London, England. Fan-filmed footage of the band covering the Sabbath classic, "Sweet Leaf", can be enjoyed below:
Deadland Ritual have released a video for their new single, "Broken & Bruised". The clip, directed by Michael P. Blevins, can be seen below:
Watch a lyric video for band's debut track, “Down In Flames”:
Visit DeadlandRitual.com for further details.