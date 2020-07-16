DEADLY BLESSING Singer SKI Launches New Band SCREAMS OF BABYLON

Known affectionately to metalheads as Ski, the high singing, born-again vocalist for New Jersey metallers Deadly Blessing (Altered Sate/Faith Factor), Norman R. Kiersznowski Jr.(can see why he uses the shorter handle!) contacted BraveWords, with exciting news.

He is fronting a new outfit, called Screams Of Babylon (aka S.O.B.), who are currently in the studio, working on a 10-song debut, for a label still not at liberty to reveal.

Alongside Ski is Keith Menser, bassist for Mystic Force and the brains behind the former US-based Powermad festival. The lineup is completed by guitarists Chris Allen (G-Force) and Michael Corsaro, as well as drummer Allen Brunelle, who previously played alongside Menser.

More info as it becomes available.



