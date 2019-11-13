DEADRISEN Feat. SYMPHONY X Bassist MIKE LEPOND And Members Of LIVESAY, MIDNIGHT ETERNAL And HEIR APPARENT Sign With AFM Records

AFM Records has announced their latest signing, DeadRisen.

DeadRisen is an explosive cocktail of older musicians with young new school guys. Together they create a metal sound that can go from blues, to classical, to thrash and beyond. The band also incorporates unique kinds of music such as Latin-flamenco overtones, but without losing heaviness.

DeadRisen is the brainchild of the respected Rivera/Bomma guitarist Rod Rivera and the renowned Symphony X bassist Mike LePond who played on some of the most important albums in metal history.

The lineup is completed with some of today’s finest musicians such as Tony Stahl (Livesay) on keyboards, Dan Prestup (Midnight Eternal) on drums, and Will Shaw (Heir Apparent) on vocals.

Updates to follow.