DEAF RAT Share Music Video For "Tying You Down" Single

Swedish hard rockers, Deaf Rat, have released a video for "Tying You Down", a song from the band's debut album, Ban The Light, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and get the album here.

With Ban The Light, the band serves a dark longplayer with heavy riffs, strong melodies and seductive tunes to twist your mind. The title was taken from the first song that was written for the album - an emotional masterpiece about being different and about standing up for your individuality towards prejudicial people.

Tracklisting:

"Fallen Angels"

"Hail The End Of Days"

"Tying You Down"

"Save Me From Myself"

"Ban The Light"

"Bad Blood"

"Make You Suffer"

"Say You Love Me"

"Wanted Forever"

"Welcome To Hell"

"Tying You Down" video: