DEATH ALLEY Launch Video For New Single “Headlights In The Dark”

Dutch destroyers Death Alley have launched a video for their latest single “Headlights In The Dark” today. The song is taken off their new album Superbia which was released last Friday through Century Media Records.





The band comments, “How would you feel, if you saw the danger coming right at you, bright as headlights in the dark, but you’re the only one seeing it...?”





Video director David Fitt explains, “For the very first time in my work I feel like I’ve taken a stance regarding a very actual subject. When Death Alley told me that their song was about little made-up truths you convince yourself of, I created this character so obsessed with himself he started building his own delusional reality. Almost instantly this story of a man became linked with men’s behavior towards women, and how they convince themselves of their own self-righteousness. This story is definitely some kind of Weinstein aftermath in which I attempted to inject a bit of joy & humor; because oh boy do we need a laugh these times.”