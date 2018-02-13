DEATH ALLEY Premier "Murder Your Dreams" Music Video

Dutch destroyers Death Alley, revolving around former The Devil’s Blood guitarist Oeds Beydals, singer Douwe Truijens, Swedish drummer Uno Bruniusson (ex-In Solitude) and latest addition Sander Bus on bass, have released a video for "Murder Your Dreams", a track from their sophomore album, Superbia, out on March 23rd via Century Media Records.

The band comments, “‘Murder Your Dreams’ shows a side of our musicality that was always there but never revealed itself in our music before. Just when we needed it, The Wipers came knocking and we crushed them to bits. A bittersweet taste of Superbia in its most compact form."



Video director Luuk Bouwman explains, "The video is based on chase and falling dreams - which I felt would fit well with the song. I remembered a great scene in the Nightmare On Elm Street series in which the characters are stuck in a loop. So I wanted to create a nightmare-like slapstick in which the protagonist is condemned to keep falling, eternally. I was already joking that it was an autobiographical story and as if it was an ominous prophecy, a day after finishing the video I fell really hard on a bridge because of black ice. I broke my arm, cheekbone and eye socket. So last week I was in surgery to reconstruct my face."

“Murder Your Dreams” is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms and as an Instant Grat Track on iTunes and Amazon. Pre-orders for all physical formats of Superbia are also available as of now.

Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

The album was recorded at Moon Studios with producer Pieter Kloos (Motorpsycho, The Devil’s Blood, Dool, etc.).

Tracklisting:

"Daemon"

"The Chain"

"Feeding The Lions"

"Headlights In The Dark"

"Shake The Coil"

"Murder Your Dreams"

"Pilgrim"

"The Sewage"

"Murder Your Dreams" video:

“The Sewage”:

Death Alley lineup:

Douwe Truijens - vocals

Oeds Beydals - guitar

Uno Bruniusson - drums

Sander Bus - bass