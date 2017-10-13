DEATH ALLEY Sign Worldwide Deal With Century Media Records; New Song “The Sewage” Streaming

Dutch destroyers Death Alley already raised attention with their debut album, Black Magick Boogieland, in 2015. The band, revolving around former The Devil’s Blood guitarist Oeds Beydals, singer Douwe Truijens, Swedish drummer Uno Bruniusson (ex-In Solitude) and latest addition Sander Bus on bass, mainline an unorthodox cross contamination of psychedelic hard rock and punk, played with excellent precision and power. The spirit of Bad Brains and King Crimson, Hawkwind and Poison Idea, and hints of The Stooges and Black Sabbath-worship form the fundament for Death Alley’s solid rock and roll presented with metal finesse and a pitch black psychedelic soul cherry on top.

Since their debut release, Death Alley have relentlessly toured the world. From the smallest underground venues to the bigger stages at festivals like Psycho Las Vegas, Hellfest in France, and multiple Desertfests, the band has been leaving a lasting impact with their energetic performance. Their show at the prestigious Roadburn Festival resulted in a critically acclaimed live album, released earlier this year.

The ink on their new deal with Century Media Records isn’t dry yet and they just left the Moon Studios where they recorded their sophomore album with producer Pieter Kloos (Motorpsycho, The Devil’s Blood, Dool, etc.). Right now, they are hitting the road again with their friends Kadavar with whom they release a very special tour split 7”.

Listen to Death Alley’s new song “The Sewage” below.

The band comments: “We’ve been sailing the sewage for quite a while now, and time has come to harvest the gold and offer it to you on a silver platter. We can spend much time and effort describing the feeling of the new music, the upcoming record, and the European tour with Kadavar, but that will always be just a faint shadow of showing it: so just come to the shows and blast the new song with volume at 11 - that’ll say more than the dozens of synonyms for ‘stoked’. Let us feast on it.”

“The Sewage” is also available as a digital single on all streaming and download platforms.

Don’t miss to see Death Alley on tour and watch out for the new album to be released in early 2018 through Century Media Records.

Death Alley is:

Douwe Truijens - vocals

Oeds Beydals - guitar

Uno Bruniusson - drums

Sander Bus - bass