DEATH ANGEL Check In With New Video Diary From European Humanicide Tour 2019

June 10, 2019, an hour ago

Bay Area thrashers Death Angel have checked in with a new video diary from their European Humanicide Tour 2019. Check it out below.

Death Angel's live itinerary can be found here.

Humanicide can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Humanicide"
"Divine Defector"
"Aggressor"
"I Came For Blood"
"Immortal Behated"
"Alive And Screaming"
"The Pack"
"Ghost Of Me"
"Revelation Song"
"Of Rats And Men"
"The Day I Walked Away" (Bonus Track)

“I Came For Blood” video:

"The Pack" lyric video:

"Humanicide" visualizer:

Death Angel lineup:

Rob Cavestany - lead guitar/vocals
Mark Osegueda - lead vocals
Ted Aguilar - rhythm guitar
Will Carroll - drums
Damien Sisson - bass

(Band photo - Stephanie Cabral)



