DEATH ANGEL Check In With New Video Diary From European Humanicide Tour 2019
June 10, 2019, an hour ago
Bay Area thrashers Death Angel have checked in with a new video diary from their European Humanicide Tour 2019. Check it out below.
Death Angel's live itinerary can be found here.
Humanicide can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Humanicide"
"Divine Defector"
"Aggressor"
"I Came For Blood"
"Immortal Behated"
"Alive And Screaming"
"The Pack"
"Ghost Of Me"
"Revelation Song"
"Of Rats And Men"
"The Day I Walked Away" (Bonus Track)
“I Came For Blood” video:
"The Pack" lyric video:
"Humanicide" visualizer:
Death Angel lineup:
Rob Cavestany - lead guitar/vocals
Mark Osegueda - lead vocals
Ted Aguilar - rhythm guitar
Will Carroll - drums
Damien Sisson - bass
(Band photo - Stephanie Cabral)