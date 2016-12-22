DEATH ANGEL Covers BLACK SABBATH's "Falling Off The Edge Of The World" Live In San Fran, Fan-Filmed Video

On December 16th and 17th, Bay Area thrashers Death Angel performed two sold-out concerts at Slim's in San Francisco, California. Those in attendance saw the band open both dates with a cover of the Black Sabbath classic "Falling Off The Edge Of The World" from the Mob Rules album.

Fan-filmed video of "Falling Off The Edge Of The World", along with "The Moth", "Seemingly Endless Time", and "Let The Pieces Fall" can be enjoyed in the clips below.

Next year, Death Angel will embark upon the Bound By The Road Tour alongside headliners Devildriver, and special guests Winds Of Plague, The Agonist and Azreal. Confirmed dates are as listed:

February

8 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

10 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

12 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

14 - Chicago, IL - Portage Theater

15 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theater

16 - Montreal, QC - Corona

17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Reading, PA - Reverb

19 - Patchogue, NY - Emporium

20 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage

21 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

24 - McAllen, TX - Sofie's

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

28 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

March

1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

5 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7