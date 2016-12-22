DEATH ANGEL Covers BLACK SABBATH's "Falling Off The Edge Of The World" Live In San Fran, Fan-Filmed Video
December 22, 2016, 3 hours ago
On December 16th and 17th, Bay Area thrashers Death Angel performed two sold-out concerts at Slim's in San Francisco, California. Those in attendance saw the band open both dates with a cover of the Black Sabbath classic "Falling Off The Edge Of The World" from the Mob Rules album.
Fan-filmed video of "Falling Off The Edge Of The World", along with "The Moth", "Seemingly Endless Time", and "Let The Pieces Fall" can be enjoyed in the clips below.
Next year, Death Angel will embark upon the Bound By The Road Tour alongside headliners Devildriver, and special guests Winds Of Plague, The Agonist and Azreal. Confirmed dates are as listed:
February
8 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater
10 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
12 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
14 - Chicago, IL - Portage Theater
15 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theater
16 - Montreal, QC - Corona
17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
18 - Reading, PA - Reverb
19 - Patchogue, NY - Emporium
20 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage
21 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's
23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
24 - McAllen, TX - Sofie's
25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
26 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
28 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
March
1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
3 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
5 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7