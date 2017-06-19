DEATH ANGEL Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
June 19, 2017, an hour ago
The new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of the thrash metal band, Death Angel. Check it out below:
Death Angel recently released a lyric video for the track “Breakaway”, featured on the band’s 2016 album, The Evil Divide, available via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new video below:
Upcoming Death Angel live dates are listed below:
July
1 - Parque Simon Bolivar - Bogota, Colombia
9 - Antwerp Metalfest - Antwerp, Belgium
10 - Kulturfabrik - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg
14 - Glasklockorna - Gavle, Sweden
19 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France
20 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
21 - Le Rat's - Puget Sur Argens, France
26 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland
29 - Vaudeville - Lindau, Germany
August
1 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany
6 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands
8 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
9 - Audio - Glasgow, United Kingdom
10 - Hobos Music Venue - Bridgend, United Kingdom
11 - The Underworld Camden - London, United Kingdom
12 - Festival Area De Lange Munte - Kortrijk, Belgium
