DEATH ANGEL Guitarist ROB CAVESTANY Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

April 27, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal riff notes death angel rob cavestany

DEATH ANGEL Guitarist ROB CAVESTANY Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany shows off the gear that he uses onstage:

In a previous Gear Masters episode, Death Angel guitarist Ted Aguilar shows off his gear. Watch below:

Upcoming Death Angel live dates are listed below:

July
9 - Antwerp Metalfest - Antwerp, Belgium
14 - Glasklockorna - Gavle, Sweden
19 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France
20 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
21 - Le Rat’s - Puget Sur Argens, France
26 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland

August
8 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, UK
9 - Audio - Glasgow, UK
10 - Hobos Music Venue - Bridgend, UK
11 - The Underworld Camden - London, UK
12-13 - Festival Area De Lange Munte - Kortrijk, Belgium

Featured Audio

DANZIG - "Devil On Hwy 9" (Evilive)

DANZIG - "Devil On Hwy 9" (Evilive)

Featured Video

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

Latest Reviews