DEATH ANGEL Guitarist ROB CAVESTANY Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video
April 27, 2017, an hour ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany shows off the gear that he uses onstage:
In a previous Gear Masters episode, Death Angel guitarist Ted Aguilar shows off his gear. Watch below:
Upcoming Death Angel live dates are listed below:
July
9 - Antwerp Metalfest - Antwerp, Belgium
14 - Glasklockorna - Gavle, Sweden
19 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France
20 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
21 - Le Rat’s - Puget Sur Argens, France
26 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland
August
8 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, UK
9 - Audio - Glasgow, UK
10 - Hobos Music Venue - Bridgend, UK
11 - The Underworld Camden - London, UK
12-13 - Festival Area De Lange Munte - Kortrijk, Belgium