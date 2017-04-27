DEATH ANGEL Guitarist ROB CAVESTANY Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany shows off the gear that he uses onstage:

In a previous Gear Masters episode, Death Angel guitarist Ted Aguilar shows off his gear. Watch below:

Upcoming Death Angel live dates are listed below:

July

9 - Antwerp Metalfest - Antwerp, Belgium

14 - Glasklockorna - Gavle, Sweden

19 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France

20 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

21 - Le Rat’s - Puget Sur Argens, France

26 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland

August

8 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, UK

9 - Audio - Glasgow, UK

10 - Hobos Music Venue - Bridgend, UK

11 - The Underworld Camden - London, UK

12-13 - Festival Area De Lange Munte - Kortrijk, Belgium