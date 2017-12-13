DEATH ANGEL Guitarist ROB CAVESTANY Recalls Seeing KISS On The Dynasty Tour - "It Was That Exact Moment That We Said We Needed To Do That"; Video

FaceCulture has released a 3-part video interview with Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany. In the clips below, Rob talks about the band's new album The Evil Divide, 10CC, Elton John, his dad’s record collection, Pink Floyd, how KISS inspired them to make music, playing the drums, learning how to play guitar, the early days, the first song they wrote, their first album, growing up, what the music industry was like, how he gets inspired, writing The Moth, lyrics, what its like being on tour, being on stage, writing new music, recording, going back home, and a lot more.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3: