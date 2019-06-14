DEATH ANGEL Guitarist TED AGUILAR Discusses Writing His First Song For The Band After 17 Years; Video

After the celebrated release of Bay Area thrash metal legends Death Angle's new album, Humanicide, the band is giving fans yet another look inside the making of the record.

Today the band has revealed a new album trailer in which guitarist Ted Aguilar discusses writing his first song, “Alive and Screaming,” on an album in his 17 years with Death Angel.

Humanicide is available via Nuclear Blast. The album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Humanicide"

"Divine Defector"

"Aggressor"

"I Came For Blood"

"Immortal Behated"

"Alive And Screaming"

"The Pack"

"Ghost Of Me"

"Revelation Song"

"Of Rats And Men"

"The Day I Walked Away" (Bonus Track)

“I Came For Blood” video:

"The Pack" lyric video:

"Humanicide" visualizer:

Death Angel performs Saturday night, June 15, at L.A. Live-Style-Cafe in Cham, Germany. The band's live itinerary can be found here.

Death Angel lineup:

Rob Cavestany - lead guitar/vocals

Mark Osegueda - lead vocals

Ted Aguilar - rhythm guitar

Will Carroll - drums

Damien Sisson - bass

(Band photo - Stephanie Cabral)