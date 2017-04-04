DEATH ANGEL Guitarist TED AGUILAR Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Death Angel guitarist Ted Aguilar shows off the gear that he uses onstage.

Upcoming Death Angel live dates are listed below:

July

9 - Antwerp Metalfest - Antwerp, Belgium

14 - Glasklockorna - Gavle, Sweden

19 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France

20 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

21 - Le Rat’s - Puget Sur Argens, France

26 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland

August

8 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, UK

9 - Audio - Glasgow, UK

10 - Hobos Music Venue - Bridgend, UK

11 - The Underworld Camden - London, UK