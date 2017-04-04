DEATH ANGEL Guitarist TED AGUILAR Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

April 4, 2017, 10 minutes ago

In this episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Death Angel guitarist Ted Aguilar shows off the gear that he uses onstage.

Upcoming Death Angel live dates are listed below:

July
9 - Antwerp Metalfest - Antwerp, Belgium
14 - Glasklockorna - Gavle, Sweden
19 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France
20 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
21 - Le Rat’s - Puget Sur Argens, France
26 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland

August
8 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, UK
9 - Audio - Glasgow, UK
10 - Hobos Music Venue - Bridgend, UK
11 - The Underworld Camden - London, UK

