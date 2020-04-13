DEATH ANGEL Guitarist TED AGUILAR Guests On Official DANKO JONES Podcast; Talks Drummer WILL CARROLL's Recovery From COVID-19

Ted Aguilar, guitarist for the legendary Death Angel, returns to the offcial Danko Jones podcast to talk about the band being nominated for a Grammy, their participation in the Bay Strikes Back tour, and their new beer, Divine Defector. Also, an update on drummer Will Caroll’s recent bout with Covid-19. Check it out via Spotify here.

Death Angel recently confirmed reports at the end of March that drummer Will Carroll was in intensive care, suffering from the coronavirus, and had been hospitalized for a couple weeks at that point. They posted the following update:

"BEASTMAN LIVES! We are so fucking grateful! Thanks to every one of you beautiful people for the positive vibes and support. We love us some Will Carroll!!!!"

Carroll is on the road to recovery and has issued the following statement:

"'Rumors of my death have greatly been exaggerated'. I thought I'd start this post with a Mark Twain quote. But in all seriousness I can't over express how everyone's outpouring of love, support and positive energy was so important to me. Without getting too spiritual or sappy I honestly think you saved my life.

When I was in a coma I was for 12 days your positive energy somehow got me through. I know I'm strong and resilient but not that strong. During my coma the doctors told me they had to pump my lungs of all fluid which was the equivalent of 5 pounds of beer they thought I was a goner for sure.

It's a hell of feeling talking to people who thought you weren't going to make it. It completely blew my mind when I got a message from one of my idols Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister). A man who I don't even know. Maybe he saw a picture of my TS tattoo. That just shows he's pure class.

You know, when I was a kid I used to think TS's lyrics were 'Fuck you, it's us against them' but maybe that's a bit shortsighted. I think they're more about the value of life and not squandering it.

As I start this new chapter of my life I look forward to getting my chops back up to speed and getting some new files from Mr. Rob Cavestany which will eventually be DA's 10th record. Until then I have the arduous task of learning to walk and eat solid food.

I love you all and thank you."