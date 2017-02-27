DEATH ANGEL Guitarist TED AGUILAR On 2016 Tour With SLAYER And ANTHRAX - "What A Way To Start An Album Release..." (Video)

Death Angel is currently on the road with DevilDriver, with support from Winds Of Plague, The Agonist and Azreal. During the tour's stop in Chicago for a show at the Portage Theater, AXS had the opportunity to sit down with Death Angel guitarist Ted Aguilar for some one-on-one time to talk about the band's latest album, The Evil Divide, and the touring they've done since unleashing it. Check out the interview at this location.

On December 16th and 17th, 2016, Death Angel performed two sold-out concerts at Slim's in San Francisco, California. Those in attendance saw the band open both dates with a cover of the Black Sabbath classic "Falling Off The Edge Of The World" from the Mob Rules album.

Fan-filmed video of "Falling Off The Edge Of The World", along with "The Moth", "Seemingly Endless Time", and "Let The Pieces Fall" can be enjoyed in the clips below.

Death Angel's tour schedule is currently as follows::

February

28 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

March

1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

5 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7