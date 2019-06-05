DEATH ANGEL Launch New Video Trailer For European Humanicide Tour 2019

Bay Area thrash metal legends, Death Angel, have released a new trailer for their European tour in support of their new album, Humanicide, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below, and find the band's live itinerary here.

Humanicide can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Humanicide"

"Divine Defector"

"Aggressor"

"I Came For Blood"

"Immortal Behated"

"Alive And Screaming"

"The Pack"

"Ghost Of Me"

"Revelation Song"

"Of Rats And Men"

"The Day I Walked Away" (Bonus Track)

“I Came For Blood” video:

"The Pack" lyric video:

"Humanicide" visualizer:

Death Angel lineup:

Rob Cavestany - lead guitar/vocals

Mark Osegueda - lead vocals

Ted Aguilar - rhythm guitar

Will Carroll - drums

Damien Sisson - bass

(Band photo - Stephanie Cabral)