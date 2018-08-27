DEATH ANGEL Launch Video Trailer For MTV Headbanger’s Ball European Tour 2018 - "We Look Forward To Feeding Off Each Other's Energy"; Video

Exodus return to Europe in November and December to headlline the 2018 edition of the MTV Headbangers Ball Tour, which will lead them through 17 cities and venues in nine countries. The outstanding lineup will be completed by newly restructured Ruhr Area thrash heroes Sodom, US metal act Death Angel, plus Greek underground champions Suicidal Angels. Watch a video message from Death Angel below:

Exodus frontman Zetro commented: "We are absolutely excited about coming to Europe for MTV's Headbangers Ball Tour in late November, and in December! Europe has always been considered our second home and our tour this summer was amazing, from all the festivals, to the headlining shows, horns way up to all those who attended, and all of you we will see when we come back across the pond once again! And what a great line up: Suicidal Angels, our brothers from the Bay Area, Death Angel, Germany’s Sodom, and Exodus! I can hardly wait for this metal onslaught! See you maniacs in the pit!!!!!"

Tour dates:

November

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

December

1 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Hala Euronics

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

6 - London, England - The Electric Ballroom

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

8 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash

9 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

10 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

12 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

13 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

15 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

