DEATH ANGEL Live At Summer Breeze 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
October 9, 2019, an hour ago
ARTE Concert has released professionally-filmed video of Death Angel's performance at Summer Breeze 2019, shot on August 14 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. Watch below:
Death Angel will be hitting the road this fall for a headlining North American tour with openers Exmortus and Hellfire. The band is touring in support of their recently released album, Humanicide, which is available from Nuclear Blast. Tickets available here.
“Death Angel is proud to FINALLY announce our first headlining tour in many years of North America!! We’re doing this tour in support of our new album Humanicide! Supporting the ideals of the true thrash scene that we came from that supported the beliefs that kept the scene alive! That being said we are extremely proud to present what we feel is a true modern-day thrash tour that represents the beliefs, and foundation of what that amazing scene is, and always has been based on!! Rebellion, truth, energy, camaraderie, and most importantly the music! This tour represents the roots through the evolution of what is this incredible genre, and scene we know as thrash!!!” - Mark Osegueda
Tour dates:
November
16 - Seattle, WA - Club -Sur
17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater
19 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
20 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
21 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids
23 - St. Paul, MN - The Amsterdam
25 - London, ON - London Music Hall
26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
December
1 - New Bedford, MA - Vault @ Greasy Luck
3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar
5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street
11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey