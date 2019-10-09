DEATH ANGEL Live At Summer Breeze 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

ARTE Concert has released professionally-filmed video of Death Angel's performance at Summer Breeze 2019, shot on August 14 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. Watch below:

Death Angel will be hitting the road this fall for a headlining North American tour with openers Exmortus and Hellfire. The band is touring in support of their recently released album, Humanicide, which is available from Nuclear Blast. Tickets available here.

“Death Angel is proud to FINALLY announce our first headlining tour in many years of North America!! We’re doing this tour in support of our new album Humanicide! Supporting the ideals of the true thrash scene that we came from that supported the beliefs that kept the scene alive! That being said we are extremely proud to present what we feel is a true modern-day thrash tour that represents the beliefs, and foundation of what that amazing scene is, and always has been based on!! Rebellion, truth, energy, camaraderie, and most importantly the music! This tour represents the roots through the evolution of what is this incredible genre, and scene we know as thrash!!!” - Mark Osegueda

Tour dates:

November

16 - Seattle, WA - Club -Sur

17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater

19 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

20 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

21 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids

23 - St. Paul, MN - The Amsterdam

25 - London, ON - London Music Hall

26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

December

1 - New Bedford, MA - Vault @ Greasy Luck

3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar

5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street

11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey