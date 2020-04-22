DEATH ANGEL Members Reflect On Contracting COVID-19 During European Tour In KPIX CBS News Report (Video)

Death Angel have shared a KPIX CBS San Francisco Bay Area news report on the band's experience dealing with COVID-19 during their recent European tour with Testament and Exodus, and drummer Will Carroll's experience contracting the virus, which landed him in hospital.

Carroll is still on the road to recovery after coming out of a coma. He recently issued the following statement:

"'Rumors of my death have greatly been exaggerated'. I thought I'd start this post with a Mark Twain quote. But in all seriousness I can't over express how everyone's outpouring of love, support and positive energy was so important to me. Without getting too spiritual or sappy I honestly think you saved my life.

When I was in a coma I was for 12 days your positive energy somehow got me through. I know I'm strong and resilient but not that strong. During my coma the doctors told me they had to pump my lungs of all fluid which was the equivalent of 5 pounds of beer they thought I was a goner for sure.

It's a hell of feeling talking to people who thought you weren't going to make it. It completely blew my mind when I got a message from one of my idols Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister). A man who I don't even know. Maybe he saw a picture of my TS tattoo. That just shows he's pure class.

You know, when I was a kid I used to think TS's lyrics were 'Fuck you, it's us against them' but maybe that's a bit shortsighted. I think they're more about the value of life and not squandering it.

As I start this new chapter of my life I look forward to getting my chops back up to speed and getting some new files from Mr. Rob Cavestany which will eventually be DA's 10th record. Until then I have the arduous task of learning to walk and eat solid food.

I love you all and thank you."