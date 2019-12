DEATH ANGEL - North American Humanicide Tour... So Far!, Part 2 (Video)

Death Angel are currently on the road in North America with openers Exmortus and Hellfire. The band have released a new video, recapping the tour, so far:

Remaining dates are listed below. Tickets available here.

December

12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey