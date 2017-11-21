DEATH ANGEL Pay Tribute To MALCOLM YOUNG Live On Stage In Budapest With AC/DC's "Dog Eat Dog"

AC/DC guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young died peacfully on Saturday, November 18th at age 64 with his family by his bedside. Following is a statement released by the band:

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary, he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

Bay Area bashers Death Angel, who are currently on th eroad in Europe with Testament and Annihilator, shook up their set in Budapest, Hungary with a tribute to Young. Check it out below.

During their November 18th show in Sacramento, CA, Guns N' Roses dedicated two staples of their live set - Bob Dylan's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" and and AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie" - to Young. Fan-filmed video is available below.