DEATH ANGEL Release “Breakaway” Lyric Video
June 6, 2017, an hour ago
Death Angel have released a lyric video for the track “Breakaway”, featured on the band’s 2016 album, The Evil Divide, available via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new video below:
Upcoming Death Angel live dates are listed below:
July
1 - Parque Simon Bolivar - Bogota, Colombia
9 - Antwerp Metalfest - Antwerp, Belgium
10 - Kulturfabrik - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg
14 - Glasklockorna - Gavle, Sweden
19 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France
20 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
21 - Le Rat's - Puget Sur Argens, France
26 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland
29 - Vaudeville - Lindau, Germany
August
1 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany
6 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands
8 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
9 - Audio - Glasgow, United Kingdom
10 - Hobos Music Venue - Bridgend, United Kingdom
11 - The Underworld Camden - London, United Kingdom
12 - Festival Area De Lange Munte - Kortrijk, Belgium
13 - Festival Area De Lange Munte - Kortrijk, Belgium