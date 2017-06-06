DEATH ANGEL Release “Breakaway” Lyric Video

Death Angel have released a lyric video for the track “Breakaway”, featured on the band’s 2016 album, The Evil Divide, available via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new video below:

Upcoming Death Angel live dates are listed below:

July

1 - Parque Simon Bolivar - Bogota, Colombia

9 - Antwerp Metalfest - Antwerp, Belgium

10 - Kulturfabrik - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg

14 - Glasklockorna - Gavle, Sweden

19 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France

20 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

21 - Le Rat's - Puget Sur Argens, France

26 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland

29 - Vaudeville - Lindau, Germany

August

1 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

6 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands

8 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

9 - Audio - Glasgow, United Kingdom

10 - Hobos Music Venue - Bridgend, United Kingdom

11 - The Underworld Camden - London, United Kingdom

12 - Festival Area De Lange Munte - Kortrijk, Belgium

