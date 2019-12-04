DEATH ANGEL Release Exclusive Video Interview With Wolf Trilogy Artist BRENT ELLIOTT WHITE

Death Angel sat down with Brent Elliott White to talk about his artwork on their three wolf album covers; Relentless Retribution, The Dream Calls For Blood and their latest release, Humanicide. Watch below:

Death Angel are currently on the road in North America with openers Exmortus and Hellfire. The band have released this video, recapping the tour, so far:

Remaining dates are listed below. Tickets available here.

December

4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar

5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street

11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey