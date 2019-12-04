DEATH ANGEL Release Exclusive Video Interview With Wolf Trilogy Artist BRENT ELLIOTT WHITE
December 4, 2019, 36 minutes ago
Death Angel sat down with Brent Elliott White to talk about his artwork on their three wolf album covers; Relentless Retribution, The Dream Calls For Blood and their latest release, Humanicide. Watch below:
Death Angel are currently on the road in North America with openers Exmortus and Hellfire. The band have released this video, recapping the tour, so far:
Remaining dates are listed below. Tickets available here.
December
4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar
5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street
11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey