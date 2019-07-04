DEATH ANGEL Release New Behind The Scenes Video - Meet The Crew

Ever wondered what a day in the life of working with Death Angel is like? Well, now you can find out as the Bay Area thrashers have turned the camera upon their crew to answer that very question.

In the video below, Death Angel's lighting designer, drum tech, guitar tech, front of house manager, and tour manager offer their own personal insight and stories.

Death Angel will resume touring in support of their new album, Humanicide, on August 8th at Bloodstock in The UK. Check out the following video, recapping their appearance at France's Hellfest 2019 on June 23rd:

The band's live itinerary can be found here.

Humanicide is available via Nuclear Blast. The album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Humanicide"

"Divine Defector"

"Aggressor"

"I Came For Blood"

"Immortal Behated"

"Alive And Screaming"

"The Pack"

"Ghost Of Me"

"Revelation Song"

"Of Rats And Men"

"The Day I Walked Away" (Bonus Track)

“I Came For Blood” video:

"The Pack" lyric video:

"Humanicide" visualizer: