DEATH ANGEL Release New Video Recap From European Humanicide Tour 2019: Bremen, Germany

Bay Area thrash legends, Death Angel, are currently on their European Humanicide Tour 2019. Check out this new video:

Death Angel performs tonight, Thursday, June 13, at Legend 54 in Milano, Italy. The band's live itinerary can be found here.

Humanicide is available via Nuclear Blast. The album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Humanicide"

"Divine Defector"

"Aggressor"

"I Came For Blood"

"Immortal Behated"

"Alive And Screaming"

"The Pack"

"Ghost Of Me"

"Revelation Song"

"Of Rats And Men"

"The Day I Walked Away" (Bonus Track)

“I Came For Blood” video:

"The Pack" lyric video:

"Humanicide" visualizer:

Death Angel lineup:

Rob Cavestany - lead guitar/vocals

Mark Osegueda - lead vocals

Ted Aguilar - rhythm guitar

Will Carroll - drums

Damien Sisson - bass

(Band photo - Stephanie Cabral)