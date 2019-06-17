DEATH ANGEL Release New Video Recap From European Humanicide Tour 2019: Italy And Slovenia
June 17, 2019, 19 minutes ago
Bay Area thrash legends, Death Angel, are currently on their European Humanicide Tour 2019. Check out this new video:
The band's live itinerary can be found here.
Humanicide is available via Nuclear Blast. The album can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Humanicide"
"Divine Defector"
"Aggressor"
"I Came For Blood"
"Immortal Behated"
"Alive And Screaming"
"The Pack"
"Ghost Of Me"
"Revelation Song"
"Of Rats And Men"
"The Day I Walked Away" (Bonus Track)
“I Came For Blood” video:
"The Pack" lyric video:
"Humanicide" visualizer:
Death Angel lineup:
Rob Cavestany - lead guitar/vocals
Mark Osegueda - lead vocals
Ted Aguilar - rhythm guitar
Will Carroll - drums
Damien Sisson - bass
(Band photo - Stephanie Cabral)