DEATH ANGEL Release North American Humanicide Tour Recap Video
December 2, 2019, an hour ago
Death Angel are currently on the road in North America with openers Exmortus and Hellfire. The band have released this video, recapping the tour, so far:
Remaining dates are listed below. Tickets available here.
December
3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar
5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street
11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey