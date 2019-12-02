DEATH ANGEL Release North American Humanicide Tour Recap Video

December 2, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal death angel

DEATH ANGEL Release North American Humanicide Tour Recap Video

Death Angel are currently on the road in North America with openers Exmortus and Hellfire. The band have released this video, recapping the tour, so far:

Remaining dates are listed below. Tickets available here.

December
3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar
5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street
11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey



Featured Audio

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews