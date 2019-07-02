DEATH ANGEL Release Video Recap From Hellfest 2019
July 2, 2019, an hour ago
Bay Area thrash legends, Death Angel, are currently on their European Humanicide Tour 2019. Check out this new video, recapping their appearance at France's Hellfest 2019 on June 23:
The band's live itinerary can be found here.
Humanicide is available via Nuclear Blast. The album can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Humanicide"
"Divine Defector"
"Aggressor"
"I Came For Blood"
"Immortal Behated"
"Alive And Screaming"
"The Pack"
"Ghost Of Me"
"Revelation Song"
"Of Rats And Men"
"The Day I Walked Away" (Bonus Track)
“I Came For Blood” video:
"The Pack" lyric video:
"Humanicide" visualizer:
Death Angel lineup:
Rob Cavestany - lead guitar/vocals
Mark Osegueda - lead vocals
Ted Aguilar - rhythm guitar
Will Carroll - drums
Damien Sisson - bass
(Band photo - Stephanie Cabral)