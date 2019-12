DEATH ANGEL's Ted Aguilar Sits Down With EXMORTUS And HELLFIRE Members To Discuss Tour So Far, And What Lies Ahead; Video

Death Angel are currently on the road in North America with openers Exmortus and Hellfire. In this new video, Ted Aguilar interviews Tony Campos (Hellfire) and Chase Becker (Exmortus) to discuss the tour so far, and what lies ahead.

Remaining dates are listed below. Tickets available here.

December

6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street

11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey