DEATH ANGEL Team Up With Ale Industries For Caster Of Shame IPA; Launch Party / Meet & Greet In Oakland Announced

Bay Area thrash legends Death Angel have checked in with the following announcement:

“Death Angel is very excited to announce that we have collaborated with Oakland, California’s longest running active brewery Ale Industries to bring you the Caster Of Shame IPA! We’re glad to be a part of their already truly magnificent, and quality beer selection!

Please join us on Saturday, November 24th at Ale industries to celebrate the unleashing of Caster Of Shame. Charging straight out the gates....

All pre-orders will entitle you to a private Meet & Greet with the band from 1:00pm - 2:00pm. Pre-order the beer now at this location. The event will be open to the public from 2:00pm - 5:00pm. In addition to this, the beer will be available in the taproom and there will be food vendors on site throughout the event."

Event information is available here.

According to a recent update from Death Angel, recordings for their ninth studio album are well underway...

Exodus return to Europe in November and December to headlline the 2018 edition of the MTV Headbangers Ball Tour, which will lead them through 17 cities and venues in nine countries. The outstanding lineup will be completed by newly restructured Ruhr Area thrash heroes Sodom, US metal act Death Angel, plus Greek underground champions Suicidal Angels. Watch a video message from Death Angel below:

Exodus frontman Zetro commented: "We are absolutely excited about coming to Europe for MTV's Headbangers Ball Tour in late November, and in December! Europe has always been considered our second home and our tour this summer was amazing, from all the festivals, to the headlining shows, horns way up to all those who attended, and all of you we will see when we come back across the pond once again! And what a great line up: Suicidal Angels, our brothers from the Bay Area, Death Angel, Germany’s Sodom, and Exodus! I can hardly wait for this metal onslaught! See you maniacs in the pit!!!!!"

Tour dates:

November

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

December

1 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Hala Euronics

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

6 - London, England - The Electric Ballroom

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

8 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash

9 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

10 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

12 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

13 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

15 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

For more information go to this location.