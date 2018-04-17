DEATH ANGEL To Support SEPULTURA On Upcoming Australia / New Zealand Tour

Sepultura are gearing up for a tour of Australia and New Zealand, and bay area thrash legends Death Angel have been confirmed as support for the duration. Dates are as follows:

May

11 - The Studio - Auckland, New Zealand

13 - The Foundry Bar - Christchurch, New Zealand

15 - 170 Russell (Formerly Billboard) - Melbourne, Australia

16 - Main Room at The Gov - Hindmarsh, Australia

17 - The Northern - Byron Bay, Australia

18 - Eatons Hill Hotel & Function Centre - Brisbane, Australia

19 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

20 - Capitol - Perth, Australia

Jimmy Kay from Canada’s The Metal Voice spoke to Death Angel singer Mark Osegueda at NAMM 2018 on January 26th at the TASCAM and Nuclear Blast booth.

When asked if Death Angel has been working on new material to follow-up their last album The Evil Divide released in 2016, Mark says, "That is what this year is pretty much dedicated to for Death Angel. We started the writing process we are at the very embryonic stage of it but planning to have the whole thing written, recorded and mixed by the end of the year 2018."

On the musical direction of the next album, "This will be the forth album with this lineup, the most albums ever by Death Angel with the same lineup. We are going to stay with the same producer, Jason Suecof. We are going to stick to the same formulas, it is going to be aggressive, in your face, but I think our arsenal has a lot more varied like on the last album, The Evil Divide, the song "Lost". We always have our own subtle nuances that we throw in that other thrash bands just don’t do and I think that‘s what separates us from them. I do not know if it is a better thing but it is an original thing and that is what we always strive for.”