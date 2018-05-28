DEATH ANGEL - Video Of "Hatred United / United Hate" Live In Australia With Special Guest ANDREAS KISSER
May 28, 2018, 12 minutes ago
May 20th was the final date of the 2018 Sepultura / Death Angel tour of Australia and New Zealand. In order to make this night extra special, Death Angel invited Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser on stage to perform "Hatred United / United Hate" live.
Of course, this collaboration originally appeared on Death Angel's 2016 album The Evil Divide. Concert footage from Perth, Australia can be seen below: