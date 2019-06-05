DEATH ANGEL Vocalist MARK OSEGUEDA Discusses Standout Tracks On Humanicide Album; Video Trailer

Bay Area thrash metal legends, Death Angel, have released their new album, Humanicide, via Nuclear Blast. In this new trailer, vocalist Mark Osegueda discusses some of the record’s standout tracks:

Humanicide can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Humanicide"

"Divine Defector"

"Aggressor"

"I Came For Blood"

"Immortal Behated"

"Alive And Screaming"

"The Pack"

"Ghost Of Me"

"Revelation Song"

"Of Rats And Men"

"The Day I Walked Away" (Bonus Track)

“I Came For Blood” video:

"The Pack" lyric video:

"Humanicide" visualizer:

Find the band's live itinerary here.

Death Angel lineup:

Rob Cavestany - lead guitar/vocals

Mark Osegueda - lead vocals

Ted Aguilar - rhythm guitar

Will Carroll - drums

Damien Sisson - bass

(Band photo - Stephanie Cabral)