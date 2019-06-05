DEATH ANGEL Vocalist MARK OSEGUEDA Discusses Standout Tracks On Humanicide Album; Video Trailer

June 5, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal death angel mark osegueda

DEATH ANGEL Vocalist MARK OSEGUEDA Discusses Standout Tracks On Humanicide Album; Video Trailer

Bay Area thrash metal legends, Death Angel, have released their new album, Humanicide, via Nuclear Blast. In this new trailer, vocalist Mark Osegueda discusses some of the record’s standout tracks:

Humanicide can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Humanicide"
"Divine Defector"
"Aggressor"
"I Came For Blood"
"Immortal Behated"
"Alive And Screaming"
"The Pack"
"Ghost Of Me"
"Revelation Song"
"Of Rats And Men"
"The Day I Walked Away" (Bonus Track)

“I Came For Blood” video:

"The Pack" lyric video:

"Humanicide" visualizer:

Find the band's live itinerary here.

Death Angel lineup:

Rob Cavestany - lead guitar/vocals
Mark Osegueda - lead vocals
Ted Aguilar - rhythm guitar
Will Carroll - drums
Damien Sisson - bass

(Band photo - Stephanie Cabral)



Featured Audio

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

DIVINER - "Heaven Falls"

DIVINER - "Heaven Falls"

Latest Reviews