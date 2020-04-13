DEATH ANGEL – WILL CARROLL Returns To Gimme Radio Today After Defeating COVID-19

After battling COVID-19, and being in a coma for twelve days, Death Angel drummer Will Carroll is returning to Gimme Radio for his weekly show Fool Metal Jacket today, Monday, April 13, at 5:00 PM EST/2:00 PM PST with a special episode entitled Coma.

Comments Carroll, "From when I announced on Gimme back in March that I was very sick and had COVID-19, through when I came out of the coma and jumped into the live chat to say 'I'm Back!,' the support and love from my listeners on Gimme Radio has been amazing. These guys were really pulling for me the entire time. I'm so thankful for the whole Fool Metal Jacket family!"

Carroll's return episode retells his journey from contracting the virus while Death Angel was in Europe on the road with Testament and Exodus as part of The Bay Strikes Back 2020 tour through his hospital stay, coma, rehab, and, finally, homecoming. As Gimme Radio Program Director, Brian Turner, says: "Will takes us on a linear tour of the events -- musically of course. He's rightfully earned the Gimme crown of master assembler of themes. Will rules at heavy metal radio and we are so happy he's back and raging."

As always Will Carroll will be in the live chat during his show where his fans and listeners can ask him questions about his ordeal and wish him well. Gimme will also be making a tip jar available during the show so listeners can support Carroll with the medical expenses incurred while in the hospital. Donations can also be made here at any time.

Death Angel recently confirmed reports at the end of March that drummer Will Carroll was in intensive care, suffering from the coronavirus, and had been hospitalized for a couple weeks at that point. They posted the following update:

"BEASTMAN LIVES! We are so fucking grateful! Thanks to every one of you beautiful people for the positive vibes and support. We love us some Will Carroll!!!!"

Carroll is on the road to recovery and has issued the following statement:

"'Rumors of my death have greatly been exaggerated'. I thought I'd start this post with a Mark Twain quote. But in all seriousness I can't over express how everyone's outpouring of love, support and positive energy was so important to me. Without getting too spiritual or sappy I honestly think you saved my life.

When I was in a coma I was for 12 days your positive energy somehow got me through. I know I'm strong and resilient but not that strong. During my coma the doctors told me they had to pump my lungs of all fluid which was the equivalent of 5 pounds of beer they thought I was a goner for sure.

It's a hell of feeling talking to people who thought you weren't going to make it. It completely blew my mind when I got a message from one of my idols Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister). A man who I don't even know. Maybe he saw a picture of my TS tattoo. That just shows he's pure class.

You know, when I was a kid I used to think TS's lyrics were 'Fuck you, it's us against them' but maybe that's a bit shortsighted. I think they're more about the value of life and not squandering it.

As I start this new chapter of my life I look forward to getting my chops back up to speed and getting some new files from Mr. Rob Cavestany which will eventually be DA's 10th record. Until then I have the arduous task of learning to walk and eat solid food.

I love you all and thank you."

(Photo by: Stephanie Cabral)