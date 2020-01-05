DEATH ANGEL’s Humanicide Takes Top Honors In WJCU’s Metal On Metal Listener Poll

San Francisco thrash metal legends Death Angel won the top spot for the first-time in WJCU's Metal On Metal popular year-end listener poll with their album Humanicide. Overkill's The Wings Of War, Possessed's Revelations Of Oblivion and Amon Amarth's "Berserker" finished close runner-ups.

This was the 36th year of the poll. Listeners were asked to nominate their top three albums of 2019. 677 ballots were cast with 78 different albums nominated. The Top 25 vote getters were announced and played live on the air January 3.

"We had a photo finish!" says Metal On Metal host Bill Peters. "Death Angel literally beat out Overkill by a single vote and only a handful of votes separated the other two. It's been a longtime since we had a race this close. Any one of those first four albums could have been our winner.”

WJCU’S Metal On Metal Top 25 Albums Of 2019:

1. DEATH ANGEL – Humanicide (Nuclear Blast)

2. OVERKILL – The Wings Of War (Nuclear Blast)

3. POSSESSED – Revelations Of Oblivion (Nuclear Blast)

4. AMON AMARTH – Berserker (Metal Blade)

5. OLATHIA – Snake Charmer (Self-Released)

6. GRAND MAGUS – Wolf God (Nuclear Blast)

7. SABATON – The Great War (Nuclear Blast)

8. IDLE HANDS – Mana (Eisenwald)

9. ARCH/MATHEOS – Winter Ethereal (Metal Blade)

10. RIVAL SONS –Feral Roots (Low Country Sound/Elektra)

11. CANDLEMASS – The Door To Doom (Napalm)

12. BORKNAGAR – True North (Century Media)

13. SAVAGE MASTER – Myth, Magic And Steel (Shadow Kingdom)

14. KRYPTOS – Afterburner (AFM)

15. ANGEL – Risen (Cleopatra)

16. ROTTING CHRIST – The Heretics (Season Of Mist)

17. KADAVAR – For The Dead Travel Fast (Nuclear Blast)

18. HAMMERFALL – Dominion (Napalm)

19. BEWITCHER – Under The Witching Cross (Shadow Kingdom)

20. ELUVEITIE – Ategnatos (Nuclear Blast)

21. OPETH – In Cauda Venenum (Moderbolaget/Nuclear Blast)

22. RAMMSTEIN – Untitled (Universal)

23. WHITESNAKE – Flesh & Blood (Frontiers)

24. THE RODS – Brotherhood Of Metal (SPV/Steamhammer)

25. ATLANTEAN KODEX – The Course Of Empire (Van)

WJCU's "Metal On Metal" can be heard every Friday night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. EST on 88.7 FM in the Cleveland, Ohio area or streamed worldwide at wjcu.org. 2019 marks the 38th year of Peters hosting his popular radio show.