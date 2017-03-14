DEATH ANGEL’s Rob Cavestany On Working With SEPULTURA’s Andreas Kisser On “Hatred United/United Hate” Track - “I Love What He Did On There, He Did A Fucking Perfect Solo”; Video
March 14, 2017, an hour ago
Robbs MetalWorks met up with guitarists Rob Cavestany and Ted Aguilar of San Francisco thrash legends Death Angel in Austin, Texas on February 26th.
The interview below primarily covers the band's work on their latest Nuclear Blast release, The Evil Divide, but also covers a range of topics including the significance of the track “Lost”, working again with producer Jason Suecof, how Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser was cornered into playing a solo on the release, the impact of the band's historical DVD The Thrashumentary, and what lies ahead for 2017.
Upcoming Death Angel live dates are listed below:
July
9 - Antwerp Metalfest - Antwerp, Belgium
14 - Glasklockorna - Gavle, Sweden
19 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France
20 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
21 - Le Rat’s - Puget Sur Argens, France
26 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland
August
8 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, UK
9 - Audio - Glasgow, UK
10 - Hobos Music Venue - Bridgend, UK
11 - The Underworld Camden - London, UK