DEATH Announce Deluxe Anniversary Vinyl Reissues; Teaser Video Streaming

Relapse Records announces three deluxe, anniversary vinyl reissues of Death’s legendary albums Leprosy (30 years), Individual Thought Patterns (25 years) and The Sound Of Perseverance (20 years). Death’s anniversary vinyl will be released in stores and online on July 20th and will contain expanded, gatefold packaging and bonus LPs of extra content previously only available on the long sold-out deluxe boxset editions.

Death’s anniversary vinyl are available for pre-order via Relapse.com here. The albums can be streamed in full via Death’s Bandcamp page here. Watch an official teaser video for Death’s special anniversary reissues below.

Vinyl Information:

Leprosy 2xLP 30 Year Anniversary Edition: Death’s legendary second album, featuring expanded packaging and a bonus LP featuring 10 Leprosy rehearsal recordings.

Individual Thought Patterns 2xLP 25 Year Anniversary Edition: Death’s classic fifth album, featuring expanded packaging and a bonus LP of a live concert from Germany in 1993.

The Sound Of Perseverance 3xLP 20 Year Anniversary Edition: Death’s seminal final album, featuring gorgeous expanded packaging and a third LP featuring 10 bonus tracks.

Tracklistings:

Leprosy 2xLP:

LP1

"Leprosy"

"Born Dead"

"Forgotten Past"

"Left To Die"

"Pull The Plug"

"Open Casket"

"Primitive Ways"

"Choke On It"

LP2

Leprosy - 9/23/87 Rehearsal

"Open Casket"

"Choke On It"

"Left To Die"

"Left To Die" - Take 2

Leprosy - 12/05/87 Rehearsal

"Left To Die"

"Open Casket"

"Pull The Plug"

"Choke On It"

"Born Dead"

"Forgotten Past"

Individual Thought Patterns 2xLP:

LP1

"Overactive Imagination"

"In Human Form"

"Jealousy"

"Trapped In A Corner"

"Nothing Is Everything"

"Mentally Blind"

"Individual Thought Patterns"

"Destiny"

"Out Of Touch"

"The Philosopher"

LP2

Live In Germany - April 13th, 1993

"Leprosy" - Live In Germany - April 13th, 1993

"Suicide Machine" - Live In Germany - April 13th, 1993

"Living Monstrosity" - Live In Germany - April 13th, 1993

"Overactive Imagination" - Live In Germany - April 13th, 1993

"Flattening Of Emotions" - Live In Germany - April 13th, 1993

"Within The Mind" - Live In Germany - April 13th, 1993

"In Human Form" - Live In Germany - April 13th, 1993

"Lack Of Comprehension" - Live In Germany - April 13th, 1993

"Trapped In A Corner" - Live In Germany - April 13th, 1993

"Zombie Ritual" - Live In Germany - April 13th, 1993

Individual Thought Patterns - Studio Outtake

"The Exorcist" - Studio Outtake

The Sound Of Perseverance 3xLP:

LP1 & 2

"Scavenger of Human Sorrow"

"Bite The Pain"

"Spirit Crusher"

"Story To Tell"

"Flesh And The Power It Holds"

"Voice Of The Soul"

"To Forgive Is To Suffer"

"A Moment Of Clarity"

"Painkiller" (Judas Priest cover)

LP3

"Spirit Crusher" - 1998 Demos (No Bass)

"Flesh And The Power It Holds" - 1998 Demos (No Bass)

"Voice Of The Soul" - 1998 Demos (No Bass)

"Bite The Pain" - 1998 Demos

"A Moment Of Clarity" - 1998 Demos

"Story To Tell" - 1998 Demos

"Scavenger Of Human Sorrow" - 1998 Demos

"Bite The Pain" - 1997 Demos

"Story To Tell" - 1997 Demos

"A Moment Of Clarity" - 1997 Demos

Teaser: