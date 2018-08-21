DEATH - BraveWords Presents Death By Metal Documentary Screening Thursday In Toronto

Here comes Death's probing and pulsing rock doc, Death By Metal, pulling back the palm fronds of Death's origins in Altamonte Springs, Florida, and latching a narrative hook into the headstrong Chuck Schuldiner juggernaut for fifteen gratifying if sometimes frustrating years. As the baby steps become giant leaps, the stable of supporting players grows and continually shines in its own devious light.

Death’s burning speed and ferocity was only matched by Chuck’s unbending determination to bash out the most boundary crushing interpretation of heavy metal. Through exclusive interviews Death By Metal brings for the first time to film the legacy of Chuck Schuldiner through the music of Death and Control Denied.





As you read these words and watch this film, Chuck Schuldiner and Death return to glory, and the legend itself becomes an eternal encore.

Join writer & director Felipe Belalcazar this Thursday, August 23rd at 7 PM for a free screening of his acclaimed documentary about one of metal’s most-respected and beloved bands. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director moderated by BraveWords founder and CEO, “Metal" Tim Henderson.

The screening will take place upstairs at Sneaky Dee’s at 431 College Street (at Bathurst) and we are accepting donations for Toronto’s Daily Bread food bank in lieu of admission. A Facebook event page can be found here. Order the title at this location.