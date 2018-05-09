DEATH Legend CHUCK SCHULDINER's B.C. Rich Stealth Guitar At Auction; Current Bid: US $6,666.66

A B.C. Rich Stealth guitar, owned by late metal legend Chuck Schuldiner (Death), is being auctioned by Chuck's nephew, Chris Schuldiner.

Says Chris: "Up for grabs is One of Chuck Schuldiner’s personal stealths. This was mostly utilized as a backup when his primary black stealth was out of commission, hence why there are few pictures of him playing it. At some point in his life Chuck decided to strip the paint. I considered restoring it but decided to leave it just way Chuck left it. He was the last one to string this guitar and it hasn’t been touched since. It also comes with the hard case that Chuck toured with. Chuck Schuldiner was my Uncle and that is how I have possession of this, I provide personalized COA upon request. Good luck and happy bidding."

View the auction at eBay.