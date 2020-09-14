DEATH - Limited Edition Spiritual Healing Double Bobble Head + LP Deluxe Package Due In October

Relapse Records has launched a pre-order for the upcoming Death release, Spiritual Healing Double Bobble Head + LP Deluxe Package.

Limited edition, seven inch tall, resin, hand numbered, Spiritual Healing double-bobblehead figure together with the Spiritual Healing LP on custom butterfly effect LP, both exclusive to this package.

Strictly limited to 500 units (both the double-bobble head and this vinyl colorway). Relapse.com exclusive, pre-order here.