DEATH - Limited Edition Spiritual Healing Double Bobble Head + LP Deluxe Package Due In October

September 14, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities death

Relapse Records has launched a pre-order for the upcoming Death release, Spiritual Healing Double Bobble Head + LP Deluxe Package.

Limited edition, seven inch tall, resin, hand numbered, Spiritual Healing double-bobblehead figure together with the Spiritual Healing LP on custom butterfly effect LP, both exclusive to this package.

Strictly limited to 500 units (both the double-bobble head and this vinyl colorway). Relapse.com exclusive, pre-order here.



